Silver Rose prayer pilgrimage returns to Diocese of Wilmington throughout October

The Silver Rose, a prayer pilgrimage program of the Knights of Columbus honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe, is returning to Delaware in October. The rose will be making stops at parishes in the state beginning Oct. 13.

Each year, eight Silver Roses produced from Mexican silver are stewarded by Knights of Columbus councils along routes from Canada to Mexico. Six of the Roses eventually end up at the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City by the feast day on Dec, 12. One Rose circulating in the general New England area ends its journey at the headquarters of the Knights in New Haven, Conn. The other in the general area of the northeast, including Delaware and Maryland, makes a final stop at the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington, D.C.

Each stop along the pilgrimage is a rosary-centered occasion for Knights, parishioners and members of the community to pray for the respect of life, the spiritual renewal of each person, and for the advancement of the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe, according to the Delaware State Council of the Knights.

The Silver Rose Delaware schedule:

Oct. 12: Holy Child, Wilmington, following 8:30 a.m. Mass

Oct. 12: St. Anthony of Padua, Wilmington, 3 p.m.

Oct. 14: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Bear, 6 p.m.

Oct. 15: Jeanne Jugan Residence, Newark, 3 p.m.

Oct. 17: Holy Family, Newark, 7 p.m.

Oct. 19: Holy Angels, Newark, 9 a.m. Mass (English), 11 a.m. Mass (Spanish)

Oct. 20: St. Helena, Wilmington, 6 p.m.

Oct. 21: Holy Rosary, Claymont, 8 p.m.

Oct. 22: Immaculate Heart of Mary, Wilmington, following 9 a.m. Mass

Oct. 23: St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin, following 8:30 a.m. Mass

Oct. 25: St. Polycarp, Smyrna, following 4 p.m. Mass

Oct. 26: St. Jude the Apostle, Lewes, 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 26: Our Lady of Guadalupe, Frankford, 1 p.m. (Spanish Mass)

Oct. 27: St. Ann, Bethany Beach, 4 p.m.

Oct. 28: St. Edmond’s, Rehoboth Beach, 8:30 a.m. Mass

Oct. 30: Immaculate Conception, Marydel, Md., following 6 p.m. Mass (Spanish)

Nov. 1: Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Dover Air Force Base, 6:30 p.m.