IT entrepreneur Sam Card tells professionals at Catholic Business Network in Maryland to integrate faith into work and all work is sacred

In the second event of the newly formed Catholic Business Network of the Diocese of Wilmington, IT business leader Sam Card shared his life story and learnings, especially lessons that challenged him, but ultimately accelerated his pace climbing the ladder of professional success and most importantly, strengthened his faith.

“I always looked at business from the perspective of what it did for me, not what it did for others,” said Card. “It took me awhile to learn that success comes with your offering and your service.”

Three major things happened at a crossroads in his life: first, his close colleague told him to stop doing detailed problem-solving tech work at his own company and start being a leader as CEO; second, he secured an executive coach and a peer group and read the book, “The Go-Giver,” (by Bob Burg and John David Mann), which changed his perspective about giving and serving others and third, with some help, he mapped out a life plan that included his spiritual life. Returning to his Catholic faith changed his perspective.

“It was something that I had with me all along, but I wasn’t focused on it,” said Card.

“Our talents are a gift from God. We have a calling to use them. That’s why ambition is not a bad word. It is something that God wants us to have,” said Card. “Faith can drive ambition, and ambition can drive faith. It’s about integrating both. And, using our ambition to be people-focused, like taking care of a team, helps us to be good stewards of one another.”

Attendee Lisa Cammy found Card’s remarks directly relevant to what she does for Parsell Funeral Homes and Watson Funeral Homes. “Sam said that you are your business. Even in your personal life, you need a plan. For me, in the funeral business, it’s an amazing connection because that’s what I help guide people to do: prepare. Pre-planning funeral arrangements are your business plan for your final act.”

Something else Card said resonated with Cynthia Gallagher, an executive VP for the National Stained Glass Consulting Group.

“Sam talked about resting. God wants us to rest on the Sabbath,” Gallagher said. “I used to work days, nights and weekends and I don’t anymore. I actually get more done. If I worry about anything, I hand it over to God. He will guide me and if it is meant to be, it will be. And everything always works out.”

“We are seeing great enthusiasm for the idea of business leaders coming together and uniting their Catholic faith with their professional lives” said Sheila O’Hagan McGirl, director of development for the diocese. “It’s more than exchanging business cards. It’s a relationship in faith that strengthens Catholic professionals.”

Diocesan Chancellor Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV attended the event at Card’s home parish, St. Mary Star of The Sea at Holy Savior Church in Ocean City, Maryland.

“I’ve known Sam for a few years and I see the way he blends his faith and his work life. One doesn’t dominate the other. He doesn’t shut off his faith,” said Father McQuaide.

“The way he encourages business leaders to integrate their faith into their business life – saying that ambitions aren’t bad and not opposed to one another. It’s a holistic vision that is a good one, a good message to take away.”

“By bringing leaders together from different businesses and different fields, we can see them support one another and learn from one another,” Father McQuaide said.

“Faith isn’t something we just do on Sunday and put away for the rest of the week. It gives life to everything we do throughout the week.”

The next Catholic Business Network gathering is scheduled for Dec. 5 at St. Elizabeth Ann parish in Bear and will feature Christopher Kenny, CEO of Kenny Family of ShopRites.