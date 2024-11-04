Sister Elizabeth Novak, who taught for 11 years in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 88

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Elizabeth Mary Novak, who ministered for 11 years in the Diocese of Wilmington, died Nov. 3 in Assisi House. She was 88 and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 66 years.

A native of Baltimore, Sister Elizabeth worked primarily in education. She spent 46 years in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Her service in the Diocese of Wilmington included teaching at Corpus Christi School in Elsmere and St. Thomas the Apostle School in Wilmington. She had served in prayer and hospitality ministry at Assisi House since 2018.

All services will be Nov. 6 at Assisi House. A Christian wake service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., followed by a viewing. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in Sister Elizabeth’s memory can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.