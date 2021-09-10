Sister Mary Alphonse Stachowski, former teacher in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 89

LODI, N.J. – Felician Sister Mary Alphonse Stachowski, a former educator in the Diocese of Wilmington, died Sept. 5 in Lodi, N.J. She was 89 and had been a member of her congregation for 72 years.

Sister Mary Alphonse, born Constance Veronica Stachowski in Baltimore, taught at St. Stanislaus Kostka and St. Hedwig schools in Wilmington, and she was vice principal of Holy Cross School in Dover. She also ministered at Our Lady of Grace Home for Children in Newark. Her assignments also took her to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

The funeral Mass and burial were Sept. 9 at Immaculate Conception Convent in Lodi.