Spend a Saturday with your Mother: Attend the Diocese of Wilmington’s Marian Pilgrimage Oct. 11

Spend a Saturday with your Mother: Attend the Diocese of Wilmington’s Marian...

• Save the Date: Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

You are invited to join Bishop Koenig, priests, deacons and parishioners from across Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore at the annual Diocese of Wilmington Marian Pilgrimage on Saturday, October 11, 2025, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

Come for Benediction and Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, Confessions, Mass, Rosary and more.

Tour the largest Catholic church in America and visit the gardens and gift shop.

For more information, contact your parish for more information or visit cdow.org/MarianPilgrimage or Facebook.com/cdowMarianPilgrimage.