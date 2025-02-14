St. John the Beloved students attend Philadelphia Orchestra concert — Photo gallery

St. John the Beloved School students attended an afternoon concert by the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Kimmel Center, on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Fifty-four band students from grades 3-8 enjoyed works by Tchaikovsky, Bizet, Still, Rachmaninoff, and Chen. They were also treated to a rousing performance of the Philadelphia Eagles “Fight Song.”

The orchestra performances are a part of the Jane Kesson concert series for Philadelphia area schools, and St. John the Beloved students attend every year.