Home Education and Careers St. John the Beloved students attend Philadelphia Orchestra concert — Photo gallery

St. John the Beloved students attend Philadelphia Orchestra concert — Photo gallery

By
For The Dialog
-
139

St. John the Beloved School students attended an afternoon concert by the Philadelphia Orchestra at the Kimmel Center, on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Fifty-four band students from grades 3-8 enjoyed works by Tchaikovsky, Bizet, Still, Rachmaninoff, and Chen. They were also treated to a rousing performance of the Philadelphia Eagles “Fight Song.”

The orchestra performances are a part of the Jane Kesson concert series for Philadelphia area schools, and St. John the Beloved students attend every year.
(Photos submitted by St. John the Beloved School.)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR