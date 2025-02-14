Home Local Sports Sanford School goes deep in girls basketball win over Ursuline Academy

Sanford School goes deep in girls basketball win over Ursuline Academy

By
Mike Lang, Dialog Reporter
-
95
GG Banks advances the ball for Ursuline against Sanford. She led the Raiders with 16 points. Dialog photo/Mike Lang

WILMINGTON – Sanford used its long-distance shooting and second-chance opportunities to get ahead of Ursuline and capture a 53-35 victory on Feb. 13 at Laffey-McHugh Gymnasium. The Warriors entered the contest ranked third in the state by 302 Sports, while the host Raiders were first.

A sellout crowd packed the gym for the showdown. The spectators included members of the Sanford boys team, as well as several players from Salesianum. The teams got off to a slow start from an offensive standpoint, with Sanford holding a 9-6 lead after a quarter.

Ursuline’s Jasmine Butler gets through Asia Adams of Sanford.

The Warriors’ Jada Snow heated up in the second quarter, scoring six points down low. Ellie Carter-Soriano and Aslyn Merrell added three-pointers for Sanford. Ursuline also had a pair of threes, one each for GG Banks and Naiya Murphy, and the Warriors took a seven-point lead into the half.

Adams heated up in the third quarter as the Warriors built their lead. She scored 11 points with a trio of threes. In the fourth quarter, Merrell had seven more points.

The Raiders’ Claire Gordon moves with the ball.

Adams finished with 17 points and Merrell 10 for Sanford, who had nine three-pointers overall. The Warriors (14-5) closes its regular season on Feb. 18 at Caravel at 6:15 p.m.

Banks led the Raiders with 16. Ursuline (10-9) wraps up the regular season on Saturday at Saint Mark’s at 2:30 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR