Sanford School goes deep in girls basketball win over Ursuline Academy

WILMINGTON – Sanford used its long-distance shooting and second-chance opportunities to get ahead of Ursuline and capture a 53-35 victory on Feb. 13 at Laffey-McHugh Gymnasium. The Warriors entered the contest ranked third in the state by 302 Sports, while the host Raiders were first.

A sellout crowd packed the gym for the showdown. The spectators included members of the Sanford boys team, as well as several players from Salesianum. The teams got off to a slow start from an offensive standpoint, with Sanford holding a 9-6 lead after a quarter.

The Warriors’ Jada Snow heated up in the second quarter, scoring six points down low. Ellie Carter-Soriano and Aslyn Merrell added three-pointers for Sanford. Ursuline also had a pair of threes, one each for GG Banks and Naiya Murphy, and the Warriors took a seven-point lead into the half.

Adams heated up in the third quarter as the Warriors built their lead. She scored 11 points with a trio of threes. In the fourth quarter, Merrell had seven more points.

Adams finished with 17 points and Merrell 10 for Sanford, who had nine three-pointers overall. The Warriors (14-5) closes its regular season on Feb. 18 at Caravel at 6:15 p.m.

Banks led the Raiders with 16. Ursuline (10-9) wraps up the regular season on Saturday at Saint Mark’s at 2:30 p.m.