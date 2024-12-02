St. Margaret of Scotland Parish marks 25 years with Mass, reception: Photo gallery

NEWARK — St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Newark marked its 25th anniversary with a Mass on Nov. 16, the feast of the parish’s patron. More than 400 current and former parishioners joined the pastor, Oblate Father Ed Ogden, Bishop Koenig, Bishop Emeritus Malooly and former pastor Msgr. John Hopkins for the event. A number of other priests were present as well.

The theme of the Mass was “We Are 25 Strong,” according to Father Ogden.

“We look back to learn, to gain endurance and encouragement, so that we can look forward with unity and hope,” Father Ogden wrote. “In other words, when we celebrate the past, it’s easier to believe in a bright future.”

After the homily, Oblate Brother Mickey McGrath, a noted artist, unveiled his commissioned painting of St. Margaret of Scotland for the parish. Brother Mickey shared his reflection on the images in the painting, which includes the saint, the Child Jesus and his sacred heart, along with St. Margaret of Scotland Church and Margaret’s home in Edinburgh castle. Two angels — one on either side of St. Margaret — are depicted “in the style of a medieval manuscript such as the Book of Kells, which may actually have been created in Scotland,” Brother Mickey said.

“They hold in their hands the two most popular of all Scottish musical instruments: the bagpipes and the bodhran drum,” he said.

The artwork was dedicated in the memory of Tony Olkiewicz, a parishioner who died last February. Olkiewicz was influential in his presence and his service to St. Margaret of Scotland since its founding in 1999, Father Ogden said. Olkiewicz’s widow, Ann, received a framed copy of the painting. The couple was married more than 66 years.

A dinner reception followed at a conference center located just 100 yards from the warehouse in Pencader Corporate Center where the parish gathered from 1999 until the current church opened in 2007, when it was dedicated by the late Bishop Michael A. Saltarelli. At the dinner, Father Ogden presented Msgr. Hopkins with a plaque commemorating his 21 years as pastor. A number of individuals were recognized for their service to the parish over the past quarter century. They were Tom Holmes, Bill McMahon, Jim Metz, Mike Murray, Charles Michel, Jean Beck, Cathy Teoli Lavallee and Lois Nowell.

Photos submitted by St. Margaret of Scotland Parish.