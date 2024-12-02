Sister Elaine Spangler, longtime nurse who served in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 90

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Elaine Spangler, a longtime healthcare professional in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia who spent a few years in the Diocese of Wilmington, died Nov. 30 in Assisi House. She was 90 and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 65 years.

A graduate of the University of Delaware, she worked in nursing at various hospitals and at Assisi House. In addition to Philadelphia, she also ministered in the Diocese of Trenton, N.J., and the Archdiocese of Baltimore. She spent two years in the Diocese of Wilmington, serving at St. John the Beloved Parish and St. Francis Hospital.

Services will be Dec. 6 at Assisi House and will be livestreamed. A Christian wake service begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by a viewing, then a Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Burial will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Aston. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.