St. Mary Magdalen School families gather for second annual day of service: Photo gallery

More than 25 St. Mary Magdalen School families gathered on Oct. 9 for the second annual Bulldogs Care Day of Service. The day began with praying St. Francis’s Canticle of the Creatures and was started as a way to model Pope Francis’s challenge to care for creation in his encyclical Laudato Si’.

Students, parents, and staff worked to clean up around the school and church properties, weed our outdoor classroom and gardening beds, plant winter herbs and vegetables along with a new fig tree, spread new mulch, and complete various parish projects in advance of the holiday season.

Staff from the Delaware Solid Waste Authority were also on site to provide information about recycling guidelines, drop-off centers for hazardous materials, and other educational materials.

All photos were provided by St. Mary Magdalen School.