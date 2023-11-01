Saint Mark’s High School soccer picks up shutout win: Photo gallery

Saint Mark’s continued the busy final week of its regular season with a 7-0 victory at McKean on Oct. 31. The Spartans scored in the first minute and had six goals at the half.

The first half included a top-shelf shot to the short side by Nicholas Rocco in the ninth minute, and four minutes later, Dan Otlowski sent a ball from about 40 yards out off the underside of the crossbar into the net. Zachary Burns closed out the scoring in the first half, finding the net just before the whistle sounded to end the half.

Final statistics were not available late Wednesday morning. Saint Mark’s (8-5-1) will close out the regular season on Thursday at MOT Charter at 3:30 p.m., then will await its state tournament seeding, which will be announced Friday. McKean finished the season 4-11.

