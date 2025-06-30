St. Thomas Columbiettes induct new officers for 2025-2026

The St. Thomas the Apostle Columbiettes held their 2025-2026 Induction of Officers at St. Helena Church in Wilmington on Wednesday, June 25.

Father Christopher Hanley, pastor, conducted the induction as their chaplain and celebrated Mass for all the Columbiettes in attendance.

The St. Thomas Columbiettes represent Catholic women from twenty different parishes in New Castle County. They meet once a month from September to June at St. Joseph on the Brandywine.

A video is available on https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fdecolumbiettes.org&c=E,1,gEycJq8S5TyT9D9zow-E4KtIexGK2QhUnl25AFKyDxerPhvYjqOEzP9FbBQKDafRekOG90m0fS0ZI5-C0ri9fxIguBn0phi2Zx714E7BjRckQA,,&typo=1

The Columbiettes, are a nonprofit charitable organization that supports the community and the Knights of Columbus, and welcome practicing Catholic women with serious convictions to help others who are interested in serving and growing in the faith.

For more information go to decolumbiettes.org or contact 12374columbiettes@gmail.com Inquiries will be directed to an auxiliary in the Diocese of Wilmington closest to your location.