The Dialog earns four national awards at 2025 Catholic Media Conference in Phoenix

The Dialog earns four national awards at 2025 Catholic Media Conference in...

Staff members and contributors to The Dialog were recognized June 27 at the Catholic Media Conference in Phoenix during an awards celebration sponsored by the Catholic Media Association.

The Dialog earned notice in four categories.

Virginia Durkin O’Shea gained second place with “Prayer vigil at the grave of the unborn” in the category of Best Single Advertisement Originating with the Publication.

Don Blake and Joseph P. Owens shared second place for “Honoring and adoring our Santo Nino” in the category of Best Photo Story – News.

Owens and Mike Lang landed third place for Best Coverage – Political Issues with “Coverage of assisted suicide legislation in Delaware.”

Viewpoint contributor Father Thomas Dailey, OSFS, won honorable mention in Best Regular Column – Spiritual Life with “Modern intelligence needs virtue of reasonable heart.”

More than 300 Catholic journalists gathered for the annual conference June 24-27.