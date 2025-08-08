Tharros Village is a summertime landing place providing a place to rest for homeless in Sussex County

LEWES — It runs on equal parts hope and hard work.

Tharros Village opened on July 7 to house up to 28 homeless residents. Located on Route 1, south of Lewes, the camp is meant to be a bridge during the summer until Code Purple shelters open, keeping people warm in winter at Lutheran Church of Our Savior and St. Jude the Apostle. Those shelters operate from Dec. 1 to March 15.

Tharros opened for a trial period last October for two months on the site of the former state police Troop 7. This spring, under new Gov. Matt Meyer, the state asked Tharros Village to seek county approval. The county fast-tracked the application and it sailed through planning and zoning unanimously before being approved by county council by a 3-2 vote and the board of adjustment by a 3-1 vote.

Now it’s up and running with 24 residents living in tents on the site. It’s not nearly enough to solve a growing homelessness problem in Delaware, but it’s seen as a hand up for people in need who just can’t find or afford a place to live.

Tharros is the Greek word for courage.

“It’s not just a name,” according to the Tharros Village website. “It’s a story. One that says: ‘We honor the past, we face the present with courage and we’re building toward a better future.’” “I

Residents are required to work at least part-time, do volunteer work or be in school. It’s been embraced by the community in what can only be described as an outpouring of support.

Nearly 300 volunteers work at either the Code Purple shelters or at Tharros. Legal work for the application was done pro-bono. Surveying work was done pro-bono. Lewes Cycle donates 10 hours of time a week to repairs for resident’s bicycles. The port-a-potties on site are cleaned and serviced by American Sanitation. Harry Caswell Plumbing has agreed to install a water line so there will be running water on site. Tidewater has agreed to reconnect the site to the water line once used by Troop 7.

Casella provides trash pickup and supplies dumpsters (offsite) for use as lockers for homeless to use to keep their belongings safe. A local laundromat cleans bedding from the Code Purple shelters for no charge. First State Community Action in Georgetown provides caseworkers to help residents.

Volunteers leveled ground, placed pallets and lined them with plastic to provide a waterproof base for the military grade 10 by 12-foot tents. Volunteers also sweated in the July sun to build a small canopy area to provide shade. Two picnic tables were provided by an anonymous donor.

Several churches and groups provide hot meals. Beebe Medical Center visits every other week to help with what are often serious physical or mental issues.

Many residents have bad teeth. Several have difficulty walking. At least one is an amputee. Others are diabetic or have significant issues.

Dr. Sandra Gibney of Gibney’s Mobile Healthcare brings a mobile medical unit every month to the site. They specialize in underserved populations. “We understand that there can be significant barriers to accessing healthcare and we believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality care, regardless of their circumstances,” according to the Gibney’s Mobile Healthcare website.

“It takes a village,” said Frank Arena, director of governance. “It’s amazing the way it has all come together … We’re learning every day.”

A bottled water drive at St. Jude the Apostle last month hoped to collect 100 cases of water. There were 428 cases donated. “We thought we would be lucky to get 100,” said Arena.

Mike Agnew is the driving force behind Tharros Village and the Code Purple shelters, although he quickly points to an army of volunteers. He shrugs off compliments, pointing heavenward, saying he’s just following directions from his boss.

Agnew says working with the homeless can be like “meeting the face of Christ.”

There’s now a team in place with key positions filled by Arena, Director of Operations Jeannie Rial and Director of Infrastructure Mike Sipos.

“For some, it is nearly impossible to work themselves out of their current situation. Navigating the Medicare, general assistance, employment and social security systems is mind boggling for all of us. Imagine trying to do that when you are exhausted from living outside, you have no phone to make or receive calls and no mailing address to receive mail. What excites me most about Tharros is we bring those services to our residents,” said Rial. “Beebe Health is onsite to help with urgent needs, chronic conditions, prescriptions and managed care. First State Community Action provides social service counseling every week. United Church brings their mobile showers each week along with a hot meal. We have so many wonderful community partners.”

“We have been open one month and already we have helped several residents get their ID’s, birth certificates, reinstalled social security benefits, find employment, buy a car and apply for housing,” she said.

Beth Wilkins-August and her fiancée are residents. She has difficulty walking and has other health issues, but she feels like Tharros is helping her to turn a corner and move forward with her life.

She said she is less stressed and feels better and healthier. She is proud that she has recently obtained her ID. “It’s been very helpful,” she said. “It’s very nice.”

“Personally, this experience has helped me see that even in this dark time, there are good people in the world,” said Rial. “That is my Tharros mantra. I have had the honor of volunteering alongside some of the kindest and most inspiring people I have ever met. This has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

“We have some wonderful volunteers and donors for Tharros Village and could not have accomplished this tremendous community effort without their dedicated support. Our goal is to be able to make a positive impact in the lives of our guests and give them hope for a better future,” said Sipos.

The camp exists because the gap between affordable housing and services continues to widen, federal funding is being slashed, emergency shelters are overwhelmed and people are searching for answers that work, according to the Tharros Village website.

There is a blessing box outside the fence for community members to donate non-perishable food, shaving cream, dental floss and other “blessings”.

A large blue and yellow sign hangs near the front emblazoned in large letters with the word “Believe.” It’s a reference to the TV show Ted Lasso, where the “Believe” sign is a huge part of the show’s core message.

“The real result is what happens to the people here,” Arena said. “The results remain to be seen.”

“We are cautiously optimistic it will be successful,” Agnew said.

For more information on Tharros Village and how to volunteer or donate, go to TharrosVillage.org.