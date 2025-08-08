Ursuline Academy students’ summer included visit to Taiwan as part of global partnership: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — A group of Ursuline Academy students traveled to Taiwan in June, spending 12 days in the country as the first delegation from the school to Asia.

The group landed in Taipei after a long flight and boarded a high-speed train to Kaoshiung. On the train, the girls were able to sample local snacks and coffee. After dinner that first evening, the group was treated to bubble tea and traditional pudding, and they explored a night market and saw a light show.

A highlight of the excursion, according to the school, was the opportunity to visit two sister schools, Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages and Stella Maris Ursuline High School. At Wenzao Ursuline University in Kaoshiung, the girls met with the Ursuline Sisters at the convent on campus, and they provided gifts to the sisters. They also had the chance to interact with faculty during lunch.

The delegation spent another day at Stella Maris Ursuline High School in Hualien, the first American Ursuline students to visit the campus. It was a big coffee day. They traveled to a local coffee farm run by a parent of a Stella Maris student and learned the coffee-making process from start to finish.

The final day of the trip was spent in Taipei, where they visited the National Palace Museum and ate at the Chun Shui Tang teahouse, where bubble tea was invented.

All photos were submitted by Ursuline Academy.