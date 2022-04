Three Good Shepherd School students baptized in front of schoolmates: Photo gallery

PERRYVILLE, Md. — April 27 was a big day for the community at Good Shepherd School and parish, where three students were baptized by the pastor, Father Jay McKee. The students were second-graders Benjamin Burton and Carys Leigh, both 7; and Kevin Leigh, 10, a fifth-grader.

Twelve adults also were present for the regular daily Mass.

All photos courtesy of Good Shepherd School.