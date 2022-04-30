Archmere girls soccer takes care of Sanford, 5-1: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT – Archmere’s girls soccer team turned away a solid challenge from Sanford with an explosive offensive effort in a 5-1 win over the Warriors on April 29. The Auks improved to 7-2-1 with the victory.

The Auks came out swinging and didn’t take long to connect. Lyla Bell got them on the board in the sixth minute, sending a shot high over Sanford goalkeeper Thiwara Phouthavongsa and off the crossbar. The ball dropped down and just over the end line, with the referee signaling a good goal.

They nearly added a second in similar fashion in the eighth. This time, Archmere’s back line sent a long though ball to Hannah Stewart, who passed to Marina Mahon in the box about 10 yards from Phouthavongsa. She threw up two quick hands to stone Mahon, with the ball then hitting the crossbar before the keeper name fell on it.

Archmere had three corner kicks in succession in the 12th and 13th minutes, but none was a serious contender for a goal. The Auks also had a free kick from about 20 yards out that did not pay dividends, but that changed in the 23rd. Julianna Witherell took possession at a sharp angle and beat Phouthavongsa to the far side to double the lead.

That goal began a goal-scoring flurry. The Warriors needed just a minute to answer, as Michaela Tessein broke through a crowd in front of Auks keeper Gabriela Fernandez and took a shot that glanced off the keeper’s hands and rolled in. Less than a minute later, the Auks went top shelf again. This time, it was Sophia Tobin who rang one off the crossbar and in to restore the two-goal advantage.

The 3-1 lead carried into the second half, but the Auks quickly put more distance between themselves and the Warriors. In the 44th, Phouthavongsa stopped a shot but was unable to corral the loose ball. Stewart was there to deposit the loose change to increase the lead to 4-1. That play began with a free kick along the sideline near the Archmere bench about 30 yards from the net. Mahon got herself a goal in the 51st, sending a crossing pass high into the net.

Archmere outshot the Warriors, 13-3, and had eight corner kicks to none for Sanford. Fernandez had a pair of saves. The Auks host Wilmington Friends on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

Phouthavongsa stopped seven saves for Sanford, which is now 7-3. The Warriors begin a five-game homestand to conclude the regular season on Monday at 4 p.m. against Tatnall.

All photos by Jason Winchell.