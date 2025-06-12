Two Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia with ties to Diocese of Wilmington celebrate milestones

Two Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia with ties to Diocese of...

ASTON, Pa. — The Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia honored the congregation’s 2025 jubilarians on June 8 at Our Lady of Angels Chapel in Aston, Pa. The group of 11 sisters, with 750 years of collective service, included one who currently ministers in the Diocese of Wilmington and another who previously served here.

Sister Rose Vattilana, celebrating 70 years, is currently a volunteer with the Talleyville Fire Co. She previously served in education at St. Peter the Apostle School, New Castle, and St. Ann School, Wilmington. She also worked in the diocesan office, and at Mary Mother of Hope House and Christiana Care, Newark.

Sister Magdalen Mary Dunne, also marking 70 years, was a cook at St. Anthony of Padua Convent in Wilmington from 1955-56 and at Holy Angels Convent in Newark from 1956-62. She currently serves in prayer ministry at the congregation’s retirement residence in Aston.

The 11 jubilarians served in parish and diocesan ministry, education, healthcare, childcare, social services, elder care, congregational service and prayer ministry. Their ministry has extended across 14 states and 24 dioceses in the United States, as well as in Africa, Puerto Rico and Ireland.