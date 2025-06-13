Delaware North falls to Delaware County (Pa.) in Carpenter Cup baseball

PHILADELPHIA — Four pitchers combined to allow zero hits and strike out 14 as Delaware County (Pa.) edged Delaware North, 1-0, in Carpenter Cup baseball on June 12 at FDR Park in south Philadelphia.

The Carpenter Cup, which has been played since 1986, includes teams from geographic regions and conferences around the Delaware Valley. Games are played at Richie Ashburn Field and Dick Allen Field inside FDR Park, which sits across Broad Street from the home of the Phillies, Citizens Bank Park. The semifinals and finals are scheduled to be played at the Bank next week.

The North team, which advanced to the second round after defeating Delaware South on June 9, had a Catholic flavor to it, as it normally does. The roster included Jack Bujnowski of Salesianum, Owen Duffy of Saint Mark’s, Hunter Skelton and Dylan Thompson of Archmere, and Nick Mancini of St. Elizabeth. Archmere’s Nick Sanna was the head coach, and Auks assistant Bill Phillips was part of his staff. Another assistant coach was Concord’s Tim Hamberger, a graduate of Saint Mark’s.

St. Elizabeth’s Tom Beddow was the general manager.

All five of the Catholic school representatives played. Skelton caught the final few innings, and the other three were in the infield. Mancini made a stop at second base that prevented a run from scoring, and Duffy had a putout at third to complete a double play after a sliding catch by one of the North outfielders.

Delco scratched out a run in the bottom of the sixth for the winning margin.

Photos by Mike Lang.