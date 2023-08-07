Ursuline Sister Carol Ann Holder dies at 95

Ursuline Sister Carol Ann Holder, who ministered in the Diocese of Wilmington, died Aug. 4 at Andrus on Hudson in Hastings on Hudson, N.Y. She was 95.

Born in New York, Sister Carol Ann, also known as Joan, taught at several schools across a number of states. In Wilmington, she worked as a rehabilitation technician at A.I. duPont Children’s Hospital and also as a pastoral care volunteer. She was a member of Church of the Holy Child in Brandywine Hundred.

In her community, she once served as assistant superior at the Ursuline House of Studies.

Services will be Aug. 13 from 3-5 p.m., with a prayer service at 4:15 p.m. The funeral Mass will be Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m. All services will be at the Ursuline Province Center, 1338 North Ave., New Rochelle, N.Y. 10804. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/events/663287855405984.

Donations in Sister Carol Ann’s name can be made to the Ursuline Sisters Retirement Fund at the above address.

A memorial Mass will take place at Holy Child at a later date.