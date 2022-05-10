Veteran teacher Anne DelMonico named assistant principal at St. Mary Magdalen

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED — Anne DelMonico, a veteran teacher at St. Mary Magdalen School, has been named the school’s next assistant principal. The announcement was made to school families by the principal, Patrick Tiernan.

DelMonico has 14 years of experience in Catholic education. She has taught in early education and most recently has been the lead teacher in third and fourth grades at St. Mary Magdalen, Tiernan said. In addition, she has been a coach in the parish athletic program.

“Her passion and commitment to serving the needs of all students, along with earning the respect and admiration of her colleagues is inspiring,” Tiernan wrote.