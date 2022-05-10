Veteran educator Matthew Haney will become assistant principal at St. John the Beloved

Home Education and Careers Veteran educator Matthew Haney will become assistant principal at St. John the...

Matthew Haney

WILMINGTON — Matthew Haney, a veteran of Catholic education, has been appointed the assistant principal at St. John the Beloved School. The principal, Richard Hart, made the announcement in a letter to the school community.

Haney is currently the assistant principal at St. Elizabeth Elementary School in Wilmington. Over the course of his career, he has served as a math and science teacher, math enrichment coordinator, director of admissions, and administrator at both the elementary and high school levels. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware and Wilmington University.

He has worked in the Diocese of Wilmington for 14 years.

“As the product of an incredible Catholic high school education, I believe in the immeasurable value of a student’s foundation in academic excellence and faith formation,” he said.

