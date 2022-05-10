Veteran educator Matthew Haney will become assistant principal at St. John the Beloved

WILMINGTON — Matthew Haney, a veteran of Catholic education, has been appointed the assistant principal at St. John the Beloved School. The principal, Richard Hart, made the announcement in a letter to the school community.

Haney is currently the assistant principal at St. Elizabeth Elementary School in Wilmington. Over the course of his career, he has served as a math and science teacher, math enrichment coordinator, director of admissions, and administrator at both the elementary and high school levels. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware and Wilmington University.

He has worked in the Diocese of Wilmington for 14 years.

“As the product of an incredible Catholic high school education, I believe in the immeasurable value of a student’s foundation in academic excellence and faith formation,” he said.