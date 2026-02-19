Via Crucis, trivia night and, and of course, Fish Frys all coming up in the Diocese of Wilmington

Did you get your ashes yesterday? Hard to believe Lent is already here, and many people are looking for ways to connect during this solemn season. Here are a few things to check out in the Diocese of Wilmington:

Make time to attend one of the Diocesan Holy Hours for Peace, opportunities for parishioners and all people of goodwill to join in prayer for peace, unity, and the recognition of human dignity throughout our nation. The remaining schedule: Silver Lake Deanery: Friday, Feb. 20, 3:00 p.m. Holy Cross, Dover. Central New Castle Deanery: Monday, March 2, 5:00 p.m., Saint Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin. Eastern Shore Deanery: Tuesday, March 3, adoration 9 a.m., benediction 7 p.m. Saints Peter and Paul, Easton, Md.

Looking for a Friday Fish Fry? Click here https://thedialog.org/our-diocese/looking-for-a-good-meal-heres-where-to-find-fish-frys-in-the-diocese-of-wilmington-this-lent/ for the latest list. It’s a great way to observe your Lenten abstention and support your local Catholic community.

On Feb. 22 at 4 p.m., St. Joseph Church in Middletown presents the Way of the Cross. The Cantata will feature scriptures, chorus and orchestra, congregational sung responses in a beautiful musical setting of the Stations of the Cross. Free, with complimentary Lenten soup and bread supper to follow; supper reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a spot for supper: (302) 378-5800.

If you know of a teen that is curious about a vocation to the priesthood, he is invited to Pass the Word 2026, a day of discernment for high school boys on Feb. 25 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Bear. For more information, email vocations@cdow.org or call 302-573-3113.

St. Joseph on the Brandywine Parish is presenting the five-part series, “Living as Christians in the Modern World,” led by Roberta Van Buskirk beginning Sunday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. Over 5 weeks, this course will offer an hour to pause and think about how we can bring our lives closer to the example Jesus set for us. We will examine the Christian life through scripture, literature, and example. All are invited to attend the 12:05 Mass following the program. Walk-ins are welcome. No charge. Questions? Contact Michelle Hogan at mhogan@stjosephonthebrandywine.org.

For more than 60 years, the Via Crucis Passion Play has been a Lenten tradition in the diocese. Join other faithful on Feb. 18, 20 & 27; March 6, 13, 20 & 25 and April 3, at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, at 9th and Dupont Sts., in Wilmington. All are welcome.

Looking for a fun fundraiser? Ursuline Academy is hosting a Trivia Night on Feb. 21, from 8-10 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Emcee Kristy Thompson from Thompson Entertainment, will be testing knowledge of tunes, artists, and musical moments that really hit the right note. Gather your crew, come up with a clever team name, and lean into a music theme that showcases your style. Whether you’re a one-hit-wonder or a true chart-topper, this night promises friendly competition, plenty of laughs, and a few surprises along the way. More information, Helena Zrile (302) 658-7158 ext 6213 or at hzrile@ursuline.org).

The Delaware Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians is holding a Living Shamrock Pins fundraiser just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Proceeds benefit LAOH charities such as SOAR, the Columban Fathers and Sisters, Sunday Breakfast Mission, and more. Order your pin by March 3 by contacting Stella Carrigan, stellacarrigan@comcast.netor 302-766-0623.

Looking ahead:

Attention, Eastern Shore Catholic business-persons: Looking for a way to connect with others in your area? Be sure to register for the next Catholic Business Network breakfast on March 5 at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Easton. Doors open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the program begins at 8. The speaker will be Msgr. Steven Hurley, Vicar General for the Diocese of Wilmington. Breakfast is $40 and first-time attendees are entitled to a free print and digital advertisement promoting their business in The Dialog and thedialog.org. Register at givecentral.org/cdow/Catholic-Business-Networking

Adoration

If you are looking for opportunities to participate in the peaceful prayers of Eucharistic Adoration, parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington offer many options. Go to thedialog.org/our-diocese/adoration/ to find a parish near you.

