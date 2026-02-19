On the latest Catholic Forum: Emily Mae Mentock talks about her Lent devotional, ‘Praying with the Psalms’

“When we pray the psalms we are praying the prayers Jesus would have prayed.”

On this episode of Catholic Forum, Hannah is joined by Emily Mae Mentock, author of “Praying with the Psalms:3 Minute Devotions for Lent and Holy Week 2026” available from Ave Maria Press.

Emily’s perspective on the psalms as a way to build relationship with God and grow in understanding of our faith will hopefully give you a deeper appreciation for the psalms as we enter the Lenten season.

Purchase Praying with the Psalms here: www.avemariapress.com/product…

