Vocations Office invites those thinking about priesthood to discernment event July 20

The the Office of Priestly and Religious Vocations of the Diocese of Wilmington invites men who are considering a vocation to the priesthood to a discernment event on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 521 Harmony St., New Castle.

Join Father Norm Carroll and diocesan seminarians for a Holy Hour, conversation and hospitality. There will be opportunities to meet other like-minded men and have questions answered about vocations. RSVP to vocations@cdow.org or 302-573-3113.