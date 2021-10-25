Wilmington Fire Department centennial celebration included a service at St. Elizabeth Church

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Fire Department celebrated its 100th anniversary over the weekend, an occasion that included a multi-faith memorial service at St. Elizabeth Church on Oct. 24.

Also on Saturday, the city hosted a parade for the department that it called its largest ever. All 156 members of the department attended and walked a route that was lined by several thousand spectators. Firefighters from approximately 40 other companies joined in the festivities.

There was a party on the Wilmington riverfront after the parade, an event that included displays of antique fire trucks and of a fireboat.