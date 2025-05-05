Wilmington native, former Salesianum School priest, Father Richard R. ‘Dick’ De Lillio, OSFS, dies at 86

With sadness, but with faith in the Resurrection, we announce that our brother, Father Richard R. (Dick) De Lillio, OSFS, passed away at the age of 86 on Saturday, May 3, 2025. He was a professed member of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales for 67 years and a priest for 58 years. A teacher, professor, pastor, president, formation director, and religious superior, Father De Lillio was a dedicated Oblate and priest.

Born in Wilmington, Delaware, on Jan. 27, 1939, he was the son of Joseph F. De Lillio and Dorothy (Poppiti) De Lillio. He was baptized at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in the “Little Italy” section of Wilmington and attended Charles B. Lore Elementary School. Following graduation from Salesianum in 1956, Dick entered the Oblate novitiate and made his first profession of vows in 1957 and his perpetual profession in 1960.

Dick earned a bachelor of arts degree from Niagara University (New York) and a master of arts in counseling from Villanova University. He later received an M.Div. degree from Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary and the doctor of ministry degree from Wesley Theological Seminary. Dick completed his studies for the priesthood at De Sales School of Theology (Hyattsville, Md.), and was ordained a priest at his home parish of St. Anthony by Most Reverend Michael Hyle on Oct. 1, 1966.

Following ordination, Father De Lillio was assigned to Salesianum School. Father De Lillio taught in the theology department, was senior class moderator, and served on the administrative council. In 1972, Father De Lillio was chosen an outstanding secondary educator of America. After seven years teaching at his alma mater, Father De Lillio became director of vocations for the Oblate community. During this time, Father De Lillio was chairman of the Philadelphia Regional Committee of Religious Vocation Directors and a member of the advisory board of the Religious Vocation Directors Association of the East Coast.

In 1977, Father De Lillio returned to the Washington area and became the formation director at DeSales Hall in Hyattsville, Md. In this role, Father De Lillio helped to train the Oblate seminarians and directed the field-placement program for the school of theology. During this time, Father De Lillio was certified by the board of examiners of the United States Catholic Conference as a supervisor for hospital chaplaincies and pastoral programs. This focus on pastoral ministry led to a new assignment as professor of theology and coordinator of pastoral studies at The Catholic University of America (CUA) in Washington. His work at CUA allowed Father De Lillio to study and teach at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in New Zealand. Father D., as he was affectionately known, made many friends in Australia, and he continued to visit them every few years. His last trip was in the summer of 2023.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Father De Lillio served on many boards and committees. He was elected president of the Oblate Provincial Conference and served in this role for ten years. This was an advisory group that consulted with the provincial and his council and was a voice for the Oblate membership.

In 1991, Father De Lillio left his work in seminary and theological studies to become pastor of Holy Infant Church in Durham, North Carolina. A year later, Father De Lillio was called back to Wilmington to serve as director of development for the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates. For the next twelve years, Father De Lillio was responsible for developing and implementing donations and gifts to support the Oblate community and their mission. One of his first projects was to help fund Annecy Hall, the assisted-care residence for retired priests and brothers on the Oblate property at Childs, Md. Tapping into his creativity and personality, Father D organized golf tournaments, dances, dinners, and trips to help build and maintain Annecy Hall. Along the way, he built many lasting relationships and friendships that endured for the rest of his life.

In 2004, Father De Lillio took his expertise in advancement to the newly opened Nativity Preparatory School in Wilmington. Father D. served as the president of Nativity and helped raise money and awareness for the tuition-free middle school for boys. While working with Nativity, Father De Lillio also served as religious superior of the Salesianum Oblate Community.

After two terms as religious superior and Nativity president, Father De Lillio returned to Washington to once more serve on the formation team and help train Oblate seminarians. For the next seven years, Father D. taught homiletics at The Catholic University of America. In 2017, a new house of formation was built, and Father De Lillio moved across the Potomac to St. John Neumann Parish in Reston, Virginia, where he resided with the Oblate Community and assisted with the parish’s sacramental needs. Once more, Father D. found new friends and was loved by the whole community.

In 2021, Father De Lillio returned to Wilmington, where he resided at the Salesianum Oblate Community. He returned to Nativity Prep to assist with fundraising and advise a new team. Some health issues necessitated a move to the Oblate assisted-care residence in Childs, but Father D. continued to be present at Nativity each week. He kept making phone calls, mentoring school leadership, and always promoting the “place where miracles flourish each day.”

This past March, Father De Lillio was the recipient of the Drennan Award, which was bestowed at the annual “Ignite the Night” charity event benefiting Nativity Prep. Friends, family, supporters, and students honored the man who promoted the mission of Nativity for the past quarter century. The day before he died, Father De Lillio had been at Nativity to work with the current president, Brian Ray.

Those who knew Father D. knew that he never slowed down. Throughout his life, Father D. shared Salesian spirituality through his preaching, teaching, workshops, and writing articles in The Priest Magazine and diocesan newspapers. A few years ago, he started an online blog. Even in his retirement, he continued to write letters, publish articles, keep up with old acquaintances, and make new friends.

While serving in Durham, North Carolina Catholic published a feature article about the new pastor of Holy Infant parish. “The most telling thing about Dick is his spirituality and his love of family. One has only to read his writings to discover a man in loving relationship with his God and his extended family.” Throughout his ministry Dick always got his extended family involved in his good works.

One parishioner described him as “a man of faith, pure and simple.” She saw Father D. as “a man open to wherever the Lord may call him, trusting that his loving creator will provide whatever is needed for the journey.” On Saturday morning, May 3, the same loving Creator called Father De Lillio to a new journey. May the angels lead him on this journey, and may he rest in peace. Arrivederci, Father De Lillio!

Father De Lillio is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Louise Maczynski and Anne Della Ferra, and his nephew, Stephen A. Maczynski. He is survived by his Oblate confreres, many nieces, nephews, and a large extended family.

Donations may be made in Father De Lillio’s name to the Oblate Retirement Fund here or Nativity Prep here.

Arrangements: The viewing for Father De Lillio will be held on Thursday, May 8, from 9-10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. Dupont Street, Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow the funeral mass. Burial will be at the Oblate Cemetery at Childs, Md, at 2 p.m. Condolences may be sent to Father De Lillio’s nephew, Richard Della Ferra, 3006 NE 19th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33305.