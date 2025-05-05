Soccer showdowns highlight week for girls Catholic high school athletic teams in Diocese of Wilmington

The pitch will be a good place to stop this week if you are a fan of girls high school soccer. While the games may not have too much effect on state tournament berths, they should be entertaining affairs that will give the teams a measurement of where they are as the postseason nears.

There is a taste of postseason action in track and field as the New Castle County championships head to Saint Mark’s on Friday and Saturday. That follows a Monday with events in Greenville and Odessa.

Follow the normal advice of checking to see if any schedules have changed and also to be aware of any venue policies.

Soccer

Monday, May 5

Delcastle (9-1-1) at Ursuline (6-4), 3:30 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (7-2-1) at Archmere (5-4), 3:45 p.m. This Diamond State Athletic Conference battle pits a Division I contender against a Division II hopeful. The Auks will have to stop a potent offense while finding a way to penetrate a defense that has allowed less than a goal a game.

Padua (5-4-1) at Middletown (8-2), 6:30 p.m. Padua travels to meet the two-time defending Division I champions. The Pandas have played one of the toughest schedules in the state and have held their own with their foes. The Cavaliers are tied for the highest goals-per-game average in the state, so the Pandas’ defense will need to be ready.

Wednesday, May 7

MOT Charter (5-5) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (8-1) at Ursuline, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 8

Middletown at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m. The Spartans will take their shot at Middletown in a home tussle. Saint Mark’s has an offense that can match the Cavs, so the end result may come down to goalkeeping and defense.

Padua at Newark Charter (7-3), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 9

Ursuline at Sanford (2-9), 3:30 p.m.

Odessa (7-3) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Softball

Monday, May 5

Newark Charter (4-9) vs. Padua (7-4), 3 p.m. at Brandywood Fields

St. Elizabeth (2-4) vs. Odyssey Charter (2-9), 3:45 p.m. at Greenbank Park

Ursuline (5-5) at MOT Charter (2-9), 4 p.m.

Delmarva Christian (3-6) at Archmere (9-5), 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 6

Salisbury Christian at Ss. Peter and Paul (2-3), 4 p.m.

Ursuline at Saint Mark’s (10-2), 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7

McKean (0-7) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:45 p.m. at Canby Park

Indian River (6-6) vs. Padua, 5:30 p.m. at the University of Delaware

Thursday, May 8

Ursuline at William Penn (1-10), 4 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (4-9) vs. Saint Mark’s, 7 p.m. at the University of Delaware

Friday, May 9

Delcastle (5-7) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

St. Elizabeth vs. Ursuline, 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Padua vs. Sussex Tech (5-6), 4:15 p.m. at Millsboro Little League

Saturday, May 10

Saint Mark’s at Appoquinimink (13-0), noon. The Spartans battle the Jaguars, one of three remaining undefeated teams in Delaware when the week began. Ayla McCathern has been outstanding in the circle for Appo, which allows a state-leading .7 runs per game. Saint Mark’s is one of the higher-scoring teams in the state, and the defense has been outstanding for much of the season.

Lacrosse

Monday, May 5

Saint Mark’s (5-4) at St. Georges (5-6), 4 p.m.

Caesar Rodney (11-1) at Ursuline (3-8), 4 p.m.

Salisbury School at Ss. Peter and Paul, 4:30 p.m.

Smyrna (7-4) vs. Padua (3-8), 7:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

Wednesday, May 7

Caravel (11-2) at Archmere (9-4), 3:45 p.m. The Auks play their first of two tough home games this week against the Buccaneers, whose two losses have come against teams with a combined record of 22-1. Caravel leans on Carson Peace for offense, but she’s not alone. The Auks feature Ellie DeLuca to lead the scoring.

Concord (9-2) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m.

Ursuline at Tatnall (6-5), 4:45 p.m.

Padua at Newark Charter (5-6), 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 8

Saint Mark’s at Milford (6-4), 4 p.m.

Friday, May 9

Ursuline at Middletown (3-9), 3:45 p.m.

Sussex Academy (9-4) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Padua at Caravel, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 10

Saint Mark’s at Dover (2-9), 11 a.m.

Tennis

Monday, May 5

Padua (6-4) at Smyrna (6-6), 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 6

Tatnall (0-11) vs. Padua, 3:30 p.m. at Abessinio Stadium

William Penn (6-4) at Ursuline (7-2), 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Archmere (12-0) at Wilmington Charter (9-0), 4:15 p.m.

Newark Charter (5-6) vs. Saint Mark’s (2-5), 4:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Wednesday, May 7

Ursuline at Tower Hill (8-0), 4 p.m.

Mount Pleasant (3-7) vs. Saint Mark’s, 3:30 p.m. at Banning Park

Friday, May 9

Padua vs. Ursuline, 3:30 p.m. at Rodney Street Courts

Track

Monday, May 5

Archmere, Padua and Saint Mark’s at Tiger Invitational, 3 p.m. at A.I. DuPont High School

St. Elizabeth and Ursuline at Odessa Ducks Invitational, 3 p.m. at Odessa High School

Friday, May 9-Saturday, May 10

Archmere, Padua, Saint Mark’s, St. Elizabeth and Ursuline at New Castle County championship, time TBA at Saint Mark’s High School