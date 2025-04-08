Wilmington Veterans Affairs Hospital to host family fun, resource event

ELSMERE — The VA Medical Center in Elsmere will host an event on May 3 to celebrate its 75th anniversary. Free family fun carnival activities and various veteran-centered resource tables will be available on-site.

The family activities include a car show, tours of the hospital, the New Castle County Police mounted patrol unit Clydesdale horses, Paws for Pets, carnival games, military vehicles on display and live music. There also will be resource tables for claims, enrollment, whole health, suicide prevention, women’s health, behavioral health, a homeless program, patient advocacy, My HealtheVet assistance, Vet Center and more.

The event is open to the community. Veterans, employees and their families are encouraged to attend. It runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The VA Medical Center is located at 1601 Kirkwood Highway.