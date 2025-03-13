Wilmington’s Feby’s Fishery to host fundraiser for Jeanne Jugan Residence on March 16

Wilmington’s Feby’s Fishery to host fundraiser for Jeanne Jugan Residence on March...

Who doesn’t enjoy a good fish dinner during Lent?

Come out to enjoy good food and help the Little Sisters of the Poor at Feby’s Fishery on Sunday March 16 from 3-8 p.m. to raise money for the Jeanne Jugan Residence.

A portion of your bill goes towards helping the Little Sisters continue their mission of helping the elderly poor.

The day will also feature auction items, a 50/50 and more.

For more information about the fundraiser, call (302) 368-5886 ext. 105.

Feby’s is located at 3701 Lancaster Pike in Wilmington. Make you reservations now at (302) 998-9501.