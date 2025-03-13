Stations of the Cross continue, along with Irish celebrations and more in the Diocese of Wilmington

Stations of the Cross continue, along with Irish celebrations and more in...

How are you doing with your Lenten practices? Have you set time aside for your faith? Parishes in the Diocese of Wilmington have a variety of ways to observe the season, from Stations of the Cross to spiritual retreats — and fun too in the form of Fish Frys and Irish celebrations. Mark you calendar for these events:

Stations of the Cross are a staple of our Lenten observance. Via Crucis, the annual Passion Play at St. Anthony in Wilmington will take place at 7:30 p.m. every Friday in Lent. And St. Hedwig’s Parish will alternate between traditional Stations March 7, 21 & April 4 and Shadow Stations performed by the children of the parish on March 14, 28 & April 11, all presented at 7 p.m. A free soup supper follows at St. Hedwig’s.

The North Wilmington Ecumenical Lenten Series returns March 12 starting at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2313 Concord Pike, Wilmington. Other dates are March 19 and 26, April 2 & 9. You are welcome to join on a Lenten Pilgrimage of Prayer, Reflection, and Fellowship. Worship at 6 p.m. followed by a light supper.

St. Mary of the Assumption Church will present a Lenten Retreat “Our Mother of Hope, Two Moments, One Mission: Mary at Annunciation and Guadalupe” on March 22, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Cost is $35, includes continental breakfast, retreat materials, lunch. Fr. John McVoy and Massimo Parris will be the retreat facilitators. More information and a flyer, Helen Holroyd, helenshorizons@gmail.com or 610-213-4141.

The Little Sisters of the Poor are hosting a discernment retreat at the end of the month. From March 28-30 young women ages 18-35 can attend the “Witnesses of Hope” weekend retreat at St. Ann’s Novitiate, Queens Village, NY. RSVP by March 19 to Mother Michele, nvmothersuperior@littlesistersofthepoor.org

On March 16 at 5 p.m. check out Soup and Sharing at Canticle House, 1911 Chestnut St., Chester, Pa. Connect with other young adults and Canticle House community for faith sharing on the third Sunday of the month. Start with soup dinner at 5, followed by faith sharing on the Sunday Gospel at 6 p.m. More information, email youngadults@osfphila.org.

From March 16 to June 5 at 6 p.m. you are invited to Thursday Night Adoration and Mass at St. John the Baptist, 200 E. Main Street, Newark. Perhaps you are longing for a convenient way to feel God’s presence in your life during this season of Lent and Easter. Join us for Adoration at 6 p.m., the rosary, and Benediction. Mass will be held at 7 p.m. March 16-June 5. (Not April 17.) For more information or to inquire about parking, (302) 731-2219 or apress@holyangels.net.

On March 20 at 6 p.m. St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Ocean City, Md. presents the Jubilee Year Speaker Series For Lent. Speaker will be Bob Krebs, Director of Communications for the Diocese of Wilmington. Theme is “Spreading the Word: Social Communications on a Parish, Deanery and Diocesan Level.” Krebs is a native of Baltimore, and has many years in radio, newspapers and television. For the last 25 years, he has been the Director of Communications for the Diocese of Wilmington, and hosts the ‘Catholic Forum’ program heard on all the major podcast platforms, Relevant Radio 640 and YouTube. For more information contact Kim Zarif, kzarif@stlukeoc.com.

Check out the Trivia Night Fundraiser on March 14 from 6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at St. Matthew Social Hall, 1 Fallon Ave., Wilmington. Benefits the St. Matthew Food Pantry. Games, prizes, food; cash bar available. $10 per person, call Colette, (302) 981-6103.

On March 15 from 6-10 p.m. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Bear is hosting “Shamrock Shenanigans” to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Cost is $30 per person, $50 per couple and includes Irish meal, dessert, wine, beer; cash bar and raffles also available. Music by No Irish Need Apply. Advance tickets only, purchase after all Masses or contact the parish, (302) 322-6430 or office@setonparis.net.

Also, on March 15 from 6-11 p.m. The Christopher Council Knights are hosting a St. Patrick’s Celebration at St. Helena’s Masci Hall. For only $40, you get an Irish food buffet, beer and wine, and entertainment by Helix. Benefits the charitable works of the KofC. More information, my.cheddarup.com/c/christopher-council-s-2025-st-patrick-s-party-pot-of-gold-f/items?cart or contact Dom DiChristopher, ddichristopher@verizon.net or 302-562-4492.

On March 16 at 3 p.m. enjoy a St. Patrick’s Concert at Mary Mother of Peace Church, 30839 Mount Joy Rd., Millsboro, featuring Irish tenor Mark Forrest and concert pianist John Paul Kaplan. Special guests include Paul Szczerowski and the Parish Adult and Children’s Choir. Cost is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For more information, call (302) 856-6451.

And on March 17 at 6:30 p.m., Irish Tenor Mark Forrest returns to Mary Mother of Peace Church in Millsboro for “A Lenten Night of Prayer” with music, meditation and prayer. During the evening, the Blessed Sacrament will be exposed and Forrest will take you through an experience of music, reflection, and healing. For more information, (302) 856-6451.

Enjoy Opera at the Beach on March 15 at 6 p.m. at St. Edmond Parish Hall, 403 King Charles Ave. Rehoboth. Concert and meet-the-artists reception featuring Andrea Arena, Chris Lorge and Matthew Jewel. $50 per person. More information (302) 226-0620.

And on March 16 at 3 p.m. the Mastersingers of Archmere Academy in Concert, “From Darkness to Light”, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 1210 S. Washington St., Easton, Md. Free. More information, (410) 822-2344.

Here is the updated schedule for Parish Fish Frys.

If your parish is hosting a fish fry and it is not listed here, please send that information ASAP to news@thedialog.org.

• March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.: KPC Lunchtime Fish Fry, St. Joseph Church Hall. More information, (302) 658-4535 or parishsecretary@stjosephfrenchst.org

• March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, Fish Fry, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. More information call (302) 239-7100.

• March 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Soup & Salad dinners, St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City, Md. More information, (410) 289-0652.

• March 21 & April 4, 4:30 pm to 6 pm. Fish Sandwich To-Go meals, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, More information, SJBKofCDE.org

• March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 4-6:30p.m.: Fish Fry, Holy Cross Parish, Dover. More information, (302) 674-5787.

• March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Helena Masci Hall. More information, call or text 302-598-8685.

• March 28, April 4, 4-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Apostle Parish. More information, (302) 422-5123.

• March 14, 21 & 28, April 4 & 11, 5-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Jude The Apostle. More information, (302) 644-7300.

• March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11,4 :30-7 p.m.: Lenten Fish Dinner, Our Lady of Lourdes. More information, (302)629-3591.

• March 14, April 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Holy Name of Jesus Hall. More information, (410) 957-1215.

• March 14 & 28 & April 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. John the Beloved Church Hall, More information, see SJBKofCDE.org

• March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 4:30-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, Good Shepherd School Auditorium. More information, (410) 642-6534.

• March 14, 21, 28, April 4 & 11, 5-7 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Joseph Parish Hall, 371 E. Main St., Middletown. More information, (302) 378-5800 or office@stjosephmiddletown.com

• March 14, 4:30-7 p.m., Fish and Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center. More information, (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

• March 21 and April 4, 5-8 p.m.: Friday Lenten Fish Fry, St. Peter the Apostle, Msgr. Crowley Hall, New Castle. More information (302) 559-5253.

• March 28, 4:30-7 p.m., Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center More information, call (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

• April 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: Fish Fry, St. Mary Star of the Sea, Ocean City, Md. More information, (410) 289-0652.

• April 11, 4:30-7 p.m., Fish and Crab Cake Dinner, St. Francis de Sales Parish Center. More information all (410) 742-6443 or www.visitstfrancis.org

