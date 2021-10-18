Woman hospitalized, investigation continues of automobile collision outside Abessinio Stadium; Salesianum-Middletown football canceled

Police from the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control continue to investigate a motor-vehicle accident that occurred late on the afternoon of Oct. 15 afternoon outside Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington.

A 16-year-old Salesianum School student was attempting to back out of a parking spot, police said. He lost control of the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and hit two parked vehicles before striking a man and a woman who were sitting in chairs behind those parked cars.

The female victim, a 65-year-old woman from Dover, was trapped under the Jeep. She was freed by the Wilmington Fire Department and was flown to Christiana Hospital, where she remained Sunday with non-life-threatening injuries. A 63-year-old Middletown man who was also struck was treated at Christiana for leg injuries and released.

The driver of a 2012 Hyundai Accent, who was seated in his car when it was hit, was taken to Christiana Hospital for injuries to his leg and back. He was treated and released.

The teen was not injured.

The accident occurred less than two hours before Salesianum was scheduled to host Middletown for the school’s homecoming football game. The contest was first postponed, then canceled later Friday evening. Salesianum football coach Bill DiNardo told local media outlets that the only time the game could be made up was Saturday morning, but it could not be accommodated in that time slot.

Salesianum athletic director Katie Godfrey said the schools considered playing the game Sunday or Monday, “but after discussions with both coaches and Middletown’s AD, we all agreed that a game on Sunday or Monday was not in the best interests for the safety and recovery of our players before their Friday night games this week.”