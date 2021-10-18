Knights of Columbus at St. Jude the Apostle, Lewes, erect cross memorial to the unborn for Respect Life Month

As part of Respect Life Month, the Msgr. Desmond Council of the Knights of Columbus at St. Jude the Apostle Church in Lewes, have erected a large cross display created from 65 smaller white crosses on the Church grounds.

Each small cross represents the loss of 1 million babies to abortion since 1973. According to the Knights, while the exact number of babies lost to abortion is not known, the number of crosses represents an estimate and serves as a reminder to everyone that those babies have lost their most basic right – the right to life.

This is the seventh year the Knights have erected this memorial, as part of parish Respect Life activities that also include a Life Chain on Route 1 on Respect Life Sunday, Oct. 3, and the 20th annual Baby Bottle Fundraiser to support the Sussex Pregnancy Care Center. In previous years, the parish raised money to finance the Knights’ effort to provide an ultrasound machine for the Sussex Pregnancy Care Center.