‘Wreath and Wine Workshop’ Nov. 19 in Middletown to benefit ‘Old Bo’ — St. Francis Xavier Shrine in Warwick, Md

‘Wreath and Wine Workshop’ Nov. 19 in Middletown to benefit ‘Old Bo’...

Decorate your home for the holidays with a new wreath.

Talented instructors will demonstrate and guide you in creating a fresh wreath from greens and other natural decorations at a “Wreath and Wine Workshop” on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1-4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, Middletown.

The $45 class price includes all needed materials including wreath frame, greens, and wire plus a glass of wine. A cash bar will be available for additional beverage purchases.

Bring garden gloves, small decorative picks if you desire, and wired ribbon that coordinates with your decor for the finishing bow. Pre-made bows will be available for sale.

Proceeds from the event benefit the restoration of St. Francis Xavier Shrine in Warwick, Md. To reserve a spot, email the Old Bohemia Historical Society at OldBohemiaHS@gmail.com or call 302.545.2126.