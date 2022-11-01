Conrad blanks Archmere as Auks wrap up boys soccer regular season: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Archmere’s soccer team had opportunities, but the Auks were unable to capitalize in a 3-0 loss at Conrad on a gray Halloween afternoon. The Auks finished the regular season 6-8-1.

The Red Wolves took the lead on a first-half goal by Mathias Vazquez, but the Auks had a chance to equalize early in the second. Two shots missed, however, including one off the crossbar by Jason Lotkowski.

Conrad made Archmere pay in the 52nd minute. A goal kick by the Red Wolves made its way to Jax Winterringer, who passed to Anderson Silvestre. His shot from the right of Auks goalkeeper Kyle Zahnow from about 25 yards out found the far side of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Eight minutes later, the Red Wolves added more insurance, this time on a corner kick. The inbounds pass from Mykola Stepaniak into the 18-yard box was headed in by JuanCarlos Santos.

Final statistics were not available Monday night. Conrad (7-7) travels to Newark Charter on Wednesday for a 3:15 p.m. start.

All photos by Mike Lang.