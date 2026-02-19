Young men in Diocese of Wilmington hear about vocations during gathering at Immaculate Heart of Mary parish

Young men in Diocese of Wilmington hear about vocations during gathering at...

Father John Solomon is already thinking about the next step for the diocesan Vocations Office following “Listening to God’s Call,” an event held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Brandywine Hundred on Feb. 13.

Nine men attended the evening at IHM, Father Solomon said, as did retired diocesan priest Father William Melnick and a few seminarians. The event included a welcome message from Father Solomon, the diocesan director of vocations and the pastor at

IHM. After Father Melnick talked about his 50 years as a priest, there was exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, confession, vespers and a meal.

One of the seminarians also talked about his call to study for the priesthood.

“I think this was a really good start,” Father Solomon said.

Father Melnick told the group how much he enjoys being a priest. He remains active at Immaculate Heart of Mary in the church and school.

“The young men were very attentive, and the seminarians were great talking to them,” Father Melnick said.

Father Solomon said the vocations office definitely will follow up with the men who were there.

They will spend the summer organizing and planning, then decide the next steps.