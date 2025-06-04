Pittsburgh Auxiliary Bishop Mark A. Eckman named by Pope Leo to replace his boss, retiring Bishop David A. Zubik, 75

WASHINGTON — Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Bishop David A. Zubik of Pittsburgh, 75, and has appointed Auxiliary Bishop Mark A. Eckman of Pittsburgh as his successor.

Bishop Zubik, a native of Pennsylvania, has headed the Pittsburgh Diocese since 2007. At 75, he is at the age canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope.

Bishop Eckman, 66, was named a Pittsburgh auxiliary Nov. 5, 2021, by Pope Francis and his episcopal ordination was Jan. 11, 2022.

The resignation and appointment were publicized in Washington June 4 by Msgr. Veceslav Tumir, chargé d’ affaires of the apostolic nunciature, in the temporary absence of Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Bishop Eckman will be installed July 14 as the 13th bishop of the diocese during a special Mass at St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

“I am both grateful and thrilled with this appointment,” Bishop Zubik wrote in a letter to diocesan clergy. “Bishop Eckman knows the diocese. And we know him as an exceptional pastor, and outstanding administrator — truly an exemplary priest.”

Bishop Eckman expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve.

“With a grateful and humble heart, I accept this appointment and ask for the prayers of all the faithful,” Bishop Eckman said in a statement. “Together, we will continue the mission of Jesus Christ with hope.”

The Diocese of Pittsburgh is comprised of six counties in western Pennsylvania and has a Catholic population of nearly 616,000 Catholics out of a total population of over 1.9 million.