Home Education and Careers More graduations for Class of 2025 in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo... Education and CareersOur Diocese More graduations for Class of 2025 in Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery By The Dialog - 3 June 2025, 16:18 89 Graduates from Archmere Academy, Ursuline Academy and Saint Mark's High School celebrate their achievements. The weekend and early part of this week brought on more Catholic high school graduations for the Class of 2025 in the Diocese of Wilmington. Graduation drew a large crowd to the auditorium at Saint Mark's High School May 31. The crowd applauds at Saint Mark's High School graduation May 31. Three Saint Mark's graduates are, from left, Natalia Alfieri, Luciana Bonis, Babita Bonis. Mackenzie Fanning leads classmates filing in for commencement at Saint Mark's High School. Saint Mark's Michael Burgos, left, and Tyler Iudica. Archmere Academy graduates toss their caps. Archmere Academy graduates. Archmere Academy grads greet administrators. Archmere Grace Yang speaks. Ursuline Academy graduates. Ursuline Academy graduates on May 31. Ursuline grads toss their caps. Commencement Speaker and Valedictorian Eliza Johnson at Ursuline Academy graduation May 31. In procession are Claire Kelly, left, and Sophia Wolff.