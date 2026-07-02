St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing alumni set to mark the 100th anniversary of the first class at the Wilmington facility

St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing Alumni invite all fellow graduates to a celebration Oct. 18.

This year marks the centennial class of the nursing school (1924-1927) that was the first of more than 800 nurses educated at Saint Francis Hospital.

A celebratory luncheon will be held Oct. 18, 1 p.m. at the Ed Oliver Golf Club, 800 N. DuPont Rd., Wilmington. This year’s gathering will honor the final graduating class of 1976, who celebrate their 50th anniversary of graduation this year.

Bishop Koenig is scheduled to attend and offer remarks and a blessing for those gathered.

Representatives of the Sisters of Saint Francis of Philadelphia and the Oblates of Saint Francis de Sales are also expected to be in attendance in recognition of the role that members of each congregation played over many years in the nursing program.

Plans are also underway to create a permanent display at Saint Francis Hospital to showcase memorabilia from the 100-year legacy of the nursing school. Items for this historical display may be donated by those who attended the school, or by the relatives of former students and alumni. Of particular interest is having contact with relatives of students from the Class of 1924 to 1927 who are able to attend this celebratory gathering or send/lend any pictures or memorabilia.

Information about this year’s special celebration can be found on the Facebook page for The Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing Alumni, Wilmington. For more information about donations of memorabilia or to purchase tickets contact Gerri Irish, class of 1969,

at 302-379-5847 or girish9@verizon.net.