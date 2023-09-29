Archmere Academy field hockey falls to Agnes Irwin (Pa.): Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — The field hockey team from Agnes Irwin School made the trip down from Rosemont, Pa., on Sept. 28 and left Archmere with a 5-1 victory.

The Owls, members of the Inter-AC Conference in Pennsylvania, took possession early and controlled the ball most of the damp afternoon. They started firing shots early, but the Auks’ defense and goalie Ava Hughes kept the game scoreless through the first quarter except for a goal with 7:48 to go. On that one, Irwin’s Caroline Chisholm sent a shot through traffic that found its way through everything and into the cage.

Kate Sharkey scored the Owls’ second goal a minute into the second, but not in a conventional fashion. She was set up to Hughes’ left when a shot by Chisholm smacked off Sharkey’s stick shaft and changed direction into the net.

Maura Read got the Auks on the board five minutes before halftime on a nice goal. She received a long pass near the top of the scoring circle and fired a turnaround shot that beat Owls keeper Sara Davis just inside the right post.

Archmere appeared to reach halftime trailing by just one, but Agnes Irwin earned a penalty corner as time expired. Their first attempt was stopped, but another Auks violation resulted in a second corner. This time, Chisholm was true from the top of the circle.

The Owls added two second-half goals for the final margin.

Final statistics were not available late Thursday night. The Auks (3-4) welcome Wilmington Friends to Claymont on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.