Padua Academy freshmen, families gather for annual convocation: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — The Class of 2027 of Padua Academy gathered on Sept. 21 at St. Anthony of Padua Church for the school’s annual freshman convocation. They were joined by families, faculty and staff.

The convocation is one of the first Padua traditions the students and their loved ones celebrate. It is also the first time the class gathered with their parents for Mass.

Padua holds a class Mass each year. During the freshman year Mass, the students pledged to embrace the school’s mission, embodying the motto “Sauviter sed Fortiter,” which means “Softly but Strongly,” according to the school. The girls committed to living out the values of spirituality, scholarship, service and sisterhood. All freshmen then received a yellow rose that signified their sisterhood.

Oblate Father Mark Wrightson, the pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, presided at the Mass.

Padua senior Elizabeth McMunn was the cantor. Senior Allison Malone did the first reading, and junior Sarah Voigt did the second reading and the prayer of the faithful. Freshmen Hannah Kortas and Symphony Jones were the gift bearers. Seniors Hannah King, Ava Martuscelli and Abigail Torres were the eucharistic ministers. King also offered a reflection; she is the older sister of freshman Ava King.

All photos are courtesy of Padua Academy.