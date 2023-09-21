Blue Mass, which honors first responders, set for Oct. 6 at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington

The Diocese of Wilmington will once again honor police, military and other first responders at its annual Blue Mass, which is set for Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Church in Wilmington.

Mike Connelly, the diocesan director of safe environments and a retired Delaware state trooper, said his office has tried to get information out earlier to police departments and other agencies earlier this year than in previous years in an attempt to drive larger attendance. He has been in contact with some departments and chiefs. This year, information about the Blue Mass also has been distributed to departments on the Eastern Shore.

There are a number of reasons why attendance isn’t what it once was, he said. One is that many agencies are “critically shorthanded,” and officers are working a lot of overtime.

“There’s a lot more people that want to come, but due to their workload,” that is not always possible, Connelly said.

“The numbers have dropped a little bit since covid,” he said. “We’ve gotten the word out, and we’re calling people.”

Connelly said the Mass does attract a number of retired first responders, as well as families of fallen officers.

“Their world has been rocked by the death of their loved one. They like coming to events, but the one thing they like is coming to an event and just enjoy it,” he said.

Those who do attend are asked to be ready to line up outside the church at 10:45 a.m. Although it is a Catholic Mass, those of other faiths are welcome to attend in person or via the livestream to pray for those who risk their lives for the sake of public safety.

A reception will follow the Mass in Grant Hall beneath St. Elizabeth Church.

For more information or for those interested in bringing a mounted patrol, pipe and drum, etc., contact Connelly at (302) 295-0668 or mconnelly@cdow.org.