Learn about Benedictine Oblates with Cyndy Ingram on the next Catholic Forum

On this episode of Catholic Forum, after a news update from The Dialog, we talk to Maryland Eastern Shore resident and Benedictine Oblate, Cyndy Ingram.

Did you know that there are several groups of Benedictine Oblates in the Diocese of Wilmington? Cyndy will tell us about them and their spirituality.

Catholic Forum, a production of the Diocese of Wilmington’s Office of Communications, airs on Saturday afternoons at 1:30 on Relevant Radio 640 and is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio podcasts. Most interviews are available on the Diocese of Wilmington’s YouTube channel .

