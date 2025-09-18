All people must work together for peace, Pope Leo XIV tells interfaith forum

VATICAN CITY — Religion, at its core, is not a source of conflict but a source of healing and reconciliation, Pope Leo XIV said.

“Every authentic religious impulse fosters dialogue and cooperation, grounded in our innate awareness of the interdependence that binds individuals and nations,” the pope said in a written message dated Sept. 14.

“Such collaboration is not a call to erase differences, but rather an invitation to embrace diversity as a source of mutual enrichment,” he wrote.

The message, released by the Vatican Sept. 17, was addressed to people attending the eighth Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions being held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Sept. 17-18.

The global interfaith forum was expected to bring together more than 100 delegations from about 60 countries, including prominent leaders representing Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism and Shinto, as well as representatives of international organizations, scholars and public figures, according to The Astana Times.

Participants were to include Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and Egyptian Sheikh Ahmad el-Tayeb, grand imam of al-Azhar, the news outlet reported.

In his message to participants, Pope Leo reflected on the theme of the congress, “Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future,” noting that “synergy” means working together — “both with one another and with the divine.”

“Working together in harmony is not merely a pragmatic choice, but a reflection of the deeper order of reality,” which “aligns with the very fabric of our shared existence as members of the one human family,” he wrote.

This awareness is what gives rise to a true sense of solidarity and that “we are responsible for one another,” he wrote.

The Catholic Church “acknowledges and esteems all that is ‘true and holy’ in other religions,” he wrote. “Indeed, she seeks to foster authentic synergy by bringing the distinct gifts of each tradition to the table of encounter, where each faith contributes its unique wisdom and compassion in service of the common good.”

“The future we envision — a future of peace, fraternity and solidarity — calls for the commitment of all hands and all hearts,” the pope wrote.

“When religious leaders stand together in defense of society’s most vulnerable, join in planting trees to care for our common home, or raise a united voice in support of human dignity, they bear witness to the truth that faith unites more than it divides,” he wrote.

“In this way, synergy becomes a powerful sign of hope for all humanity, revealing that religion, at its core, is not a source of conflict but a wellspring of healing and reconciliation,” he said in his message.

“Let us pray side by side, serve shoulder to shoulder, and speak with one voice wherever human dignity is at risk,” his message said. “May the Almighty bless our efforts and bring forth abundant fruits for the good of all people.”