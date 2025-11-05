Home International News Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of Washington diagnosed with ‘non-aggressive’ cancer, scheduled for...

Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of Washington diagnosed with ‘non-aggressive’ cancer, scheduled for surgery

By
Gina Christian OSV News
-
9
Washington Cardinal Robert W. McElroy is pictured in a 2019 photo. The Archdiocese of Washington announced Nov. 5 that Cardinal McElroy has been diagnosed with cancer, to be surgically removed Nov. 13. The archdiocese said the cardinal has "well-differentiated liposarcoma," a non-aggressive cancer "that tends not to metastasize." (OSV News photo/Paul Haring, Catholic News Service)

Cardinal Robert W. McElroy of Washington has been diagnosed with cancer and will undergo surgery Nov. 13, the Archdiocese of Washington announced Nov. 5.

In a statement, the archdiocese said the 71-year-old cardinal has “well-differentiated liposarcoma, which is a non-aggressive cancer that tends not to metastasize.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the term “liposarcoma” covers a group “very rare cancers that begin in your fat cells,” typically originating in the arms, legs and midsection.

 

Some 1 in 100,000 in the U.S. are affected each year by liposarcoma, which is usually found in men more than women, particularly men between the ages of 50 and 65.

Washington Cardinal Robert W. McElroy gives the homily at the Red Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington Oct. 5, 2025. The Archdiocese of Washington announced Nov. 5 that Cardinal McElroy has been diagnosed with cancer, to be surgically removed Nov. 13. The archdiocese said the cardinal has “well-differentiated liposarcoma,” a non-aggressive cancer “that tends not to metastasize.” (OSV News photo/Christopher Newkumet, John Carroll Society)

The Cleveland Clinic notes on its website that “well-differentiated liposarcoma” — the cells of which appear more like normal cells when examined under a microscope — along with “atypical lipoma of the extremities (arms and legs), grow slowly and aren’t life-threatening.”

Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory, right, the retired archbishop of Washington, dispenses ashes to Cardinal Robert W. McElroy during Ash Wednesday Mass March 5, 2025, at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington. The Archdiocese of Washington announced Nov. 5 that Cardinal McElroy, installed as Washington’s archbishop March 11, has been diagnosed with cancer, to be surgically removed Nov. 13. The archdiocese said the cardinal has “well-differentiated liposarcoma,” a non-aggressive cancer “that tends not to metastasize.” (OSV News photo/Mihoko Owada, Catholic Standard)

Because well-differentiated liposarcoma is non-aggressive, “the cardinal’s doctors are in consensus that his prognosis is very good,” said the archdiocese.

The statement noted that on the evening of Nov. 4, the cardinal “spoke with the priests of the archdiocese about this diagnosis during their annual convocation.”

According to the archdiocese, Cardinal McElroy told them, “I am at peace with this challenge and hope and believe that in God’s grace I will be Archbishop of Washington for many years to come.”

He asked for the priests’ “prayers and support in these days,” adding that he planned “to resume full duties two weeks after the surgery.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR