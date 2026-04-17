Pope Leo XIV visits orphanage in Cameroon, brings message of hope: ‘You are called to a future that is greater than your wounds’

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Pope Leo XIV brought joy to 64 orphaned and abandoned children on the evening of April 15 when he visited the Ngul Zamba orphanage in Cameroon, blessing the children and assuring them that despite their suffering, Jesus “cares especially for children like you.”

The orphanage, whose name means “the power of God” in the Ewondo language, is run by the Congregation of the Daughters of Mary and currently houses children ranging in age from 3 to 20 years old.

“Dear children, I know that many of you have endured difficult trials,” the pope told the children, speaking in French. “Some of you have known the pain of loss through the death of parents or loved ones. Others have experienced fear, rejection, abandonment, deprivation and uncertainty. Yet, you are called to a future that is greater than your wounds.”

The pope drew on the Gospel to remind the children of Christ’s particular love for the young, noting that Jesus “would often place them at the center of a gathering” and looks upon each child “with that same affection” today.

Among those meeting the pope was Florence, who was celebrating her 11th birthday on the day of the papal visit. She told OSV News she was “very happy.”

The visit became a spontaneous moment of celebration when the children sang for the pope — and he joined in. Afterward, children and religious sisters alike, including some elderly sisters in wheelchairs, danced and sang in praise, offering a hymn drawing from the Blessed Virgin Mary’s Magnificat.

Pope Leo closed his remarks to the children by offering them an apostolic blessing and entrusting them to the care of Our Lady.

“As I impart my heartfelt blessing, I entrust each of you to the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, our Mother,” he said. “May she always watch over you, console you in moments of sadness and help you to grow as true friends of her son, Jesus.”

The superior general of the Congregation of the Daughters of Mary informed the pope that the congregation is marking its 100th anniversary of being founded in Cameroon this year. She noted that for more than 40 years, the congregation has welcomed abandoned children “to offer them a real family life,” in keeping with their charism, “In the footsteps of Christ, at the service of the poor and the small.”

The pope thanked the sisters, staff, volunteers and teachers who care for the children, urging them to persevere in their mission.

“Your faithful dedication is a beautiful testimony of love,” he said. “By caring for these children, you are getting a foretaste of the joy that the Lord has promised to those who serve the little ones. Your patience reflects the face of divine mercy.”

He added, “Through you, God’s tenderness is made manifest.”

The visit to the orphanage took place on Pope Leo’s first day in Cameroon, and the third day of an 11-day apsotolic visit to four African countries.