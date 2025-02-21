Despite health challenges, Pope Francis has ‘unique’ presence, cardinal says

VATICAN CITY — Despite his illness, Pope Francis’ “great desire is to at least complete the Jubilee, the holy year dedicated to hope that he feels is his great moment,” a cardinal told an Italian newspaper.

Retired Italian Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera Feb. 21 that notwithstanding all the difficulties the pope has been facing because of his age and physical ailments, “he has continued to have a unique presence on the planet,” in much the same way St. John Paul II had, with “his voice and actions recognized by believers and non-believers alike.”

“In this sense, the very long and challenging trip he made in September to Asia and Oceania, despite the wheelchair, despite everything, is exemplary. It was a great lesson, like that of Paralympic athletes. It showed that you can do everything even when frail,” said the cardinal, who led the now-defunct Pontifical Council for Culture for 15 years.

The cardinal had told the Italian radio station RTL Feb. 20 that he believed the pope might resign if he were completely unable to have direct contact with people and if his ability “to communicate in an immediate, incisive and decisive way was compromised.”

Cardinal Ravasi told Corriere, “Should he have any serious difficulties in performing his service, he will make his own choice.”

“Maybe he will ask for advice, but the last word will be evaluated by himself, in conscience,” even though his great desire is to “at least complete the Holy Year.”

Asked about the rumors and “fake news” involving the pope and his health, the cardinal said a kind of “ideological architecture has been built” to spark and fuel misinformation.

It is happening, he said, because there is “stark polarization” and “a strong current” against Pope Francis, “especially on the web and on American sites.”

“Even if it is never explicit, an expectation of change is evident and is also expressed through fake news,” he added.