‘Lord of the Dance’ Michael Flatley says meeting Pope Leo XIV was ‘greatest day’ as he reflects on faith and career

ROME — Irish dance superstar Michael Flatley stepped into the Vatican to meet Pope Leo XIV April 29, leaving the “Lord of the Dance” creator reflective on how faith and footwork are gifts from God.

Flatley, star of the internationally acclaimed shows “Lord of the Dance” and “Riverdance,” was accompanied by his wife and son when he met the American pope at the end of the general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

“It was an incredible honor to meet His Holiness,” Flatley said after the encounter. “I am so moved. I didn’t think I’d ever have that opportunity.”

“I had to kiss his ring before we finished the conversation because it meant so much to me. He blessed my rosary beads and I’ll cherish them forever.”

In an interview with OSV News after the papal audience, Flatley spoke about his Catholic faith, the joy of dance and his recent battle with cancer.

The 67-year-old, who retired from dancing a decade ago, grew up in an Irish Catholic community on the South Side of Chicago and connected with the 70-year-old pope over their shared Chicago roots.

“I said, ‘You know, I was born not far from you on the South Side of Chicago.’ And he lit up!”

Like the pope’s parish, Flatley’s childhood Chicago parish has since closed its doors. Flatley attended the Catholic Parish of Little Flower of Mary and Brother Rice High School before going on to become the first American to win the World Irish Dancing Championships at age 17.

“My parents were hard-working Irish Catholic people. And we went to Mass every Sunday and we worked every day, just the way we were brought up,” he said.

“It’s my honor and my joy to carry on their traditions and spread as much joy as I can,” he added.

From humble roots, working in construction in Chicago with his Irish immigrant father, Flatley went on to set the Guinness World Record by becoming the highest paid dancer, earning $1.6 million a week at his show’s peak, dancing before millions of people and outselling some of the biggest rock bands in the world.

“Jesus Christ gave me every opportunity to become a great dancer and to travel the world and meet the world leaders,” Flatley said, “but my greatest day was today, meeting the Holy Father and God’s representative on earth.”

Flatley gained international recognition after his performance in Eurovision 1994 with what would go on to become the cast of “Riverdance.” His performances inspired audiences around the globe and transformed traditional Irish dance, massively increasing its popularity and recognition in popular culture outside of Ireland.

The performer attributes his professional success directly to his faith. “It was through the grace of God, and it was his guidance that took me off of the streets and out of construction and onto the stage,” he said.

Flatley described Pope Leo as very warm and attentive, adding that he noticed Pope Leo has “a great capacity to hear what you’re saying, to actually listen.”

“I told him how proud we all are of him and the great things that he is doing to stop the wars,” he said. “I just had to thank him.”

Flatley, who now splits his time between Ireland, where he holds citizenship, and Monaco, extended a personal invitation to the pope. “I took the liberty of inviting him to Ireland on behalf of the Irish people,” he said.

The Irish dancer spoke at length about the role of faith in both his career and in his health challenges. Recalling the moment he had to undergo surgery for cancer, he described praying with his nurses moments before going under anesthetic.

“I surrender my life every day to the Lord,” Flatley said. “The Lord decides all those things, and for us to think we’re in control is just ridiculous. My faith has played a huge part. It always has done. And it always will do.”

For young artists, aspiring dancers, or anyone trying to follow a dream, Flatley’s advice is to “follow what’s inside your heart.”

“What’s inside in your heart was put there by God,” he said. “If you follow what’s in your heart and you follow that dream, and you’re willing to work hard for that dream, you can have anything in the world. Nothing is impossible. Nothing.”