Home stretch begins in spring sports for Catholic high school teams from Diocese of Wilmington

The first full week of May brings with it the final week of the regular season for one spring high school sport, while the others feature some big battles as the postseason nears. There’s also a chance the temperatures will finally climb for more than a day or two.

Several big games are on the schedule this week. If the rain holds off, Saint Mark’s is the place to be on Thursday. Caravel visits for both softball and baseball. With the right seat, one could watch both games. Boys lacrosse has two big games on Saturday, one involving Archmere, the other Salesianum. And in girls soccer, Wednesday is shaping up to be one of the best of the regular season.

Boys volleyball wraps up this week, and by this time next week, the state tournament bracket will be available.

Be sure to check the schedules before heading out. They are available at www.websites4sports.com.

Boys

Baseball

Monday, May 4

Concordia Prep at SS. Peter and Paul (5-12), 4 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (8-3) at Avon Grove (Pa.), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

Saint Mark’s at Archmere (6-5), 4 p.m.

St. Elizabeth (4-8) vs. Delaware Military (7-4), 4 p.m. at Frawley Stadium

Delmarva Christian (5-6) at SS. Peter and Paul, 4 p.m.

Salesianum (9-3) at St. Georges (6-4), 4:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

Salesianum at Appoquinimink (6-6), 4 p.m.

Odyssey Charter (5-7) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Caravel (11-1) at Saint Mark’s, 4 p.m. The Spartans wrap up the home schedule this week, and the first one comes against a fellow perennial contender. The Buccaneers have won four straight after their lone loss, and their bats have been potent the last two games. Saint Mark’s has been scoring lots of runs as well.

Saturday, May 9

Wilmington Friends (7-4) vs. Archmere, 11 a.m. at Frawley Stadium

Salesianum at Sussex Central (6-5), noon

Hodgson (5-6) at Saint Mark’s, 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday, May 4

Gerstell at SS. Peter and Paul (10-6), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

Archmere (6-3) at Wilmington Charter (4-7), 3:30 p.m.

Red Lion (6-4) at Saint Mark’s (3-8), 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

Appoquinimink (4-6) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Caesar Rodney (7-4) at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 8

TBA at SS. Peter and Paul, time TBA in ESIAC tournament

Saturday, May 9

Wilmington Friends (11-1) at Archmere, 11 a.m. The Auks welcome the Quakers, winners of six straight and one of the best teams in Delaware. Friends has clinched the Independent Conference title. Archmere’s only in-state loss was against Salesianum.

Salesianum (8-4) at Malvern Prep (Pa.), noon. Speaking of Salesianum, the Sals travel to nationally ranked Malvern Prep for the teams’ annual showdown. The Friars enter the week ranked ninth nationally by USA Lacrosse and will be the fourth top-10 team the Sals have played this season. They have lost the other three by a combined seven goals.

Volleyball

Monday, May 4

Salesianum (12-0) at Delcastle (6-7), 4 p.m.

Aspira (0-12) at Saint Mark’s (3-9), 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

Saint Mark’s at Archmere (2-12), 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

Conrad (5-7) at Saint Mark’s, 5 p.m.

Friday, May 8

Salesianum at Cape Henlopen (8-4), 5:30 p.m.

Girls

Softball

Monday, May 4

Glasgow (2-7) vs. Ursuline (4-8), 3:45 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Archmere (4-8) at St. Georges (3-9), 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

Archmere at Delcastle (4-9), 4 p.m.

Padua 8-5) at St. Georges, 4:15 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (10-2) at Red Lion (6-6), 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 7

Caravel (13-1) at Saint Mark’s, 3:45 p.m. Caravel’s baseball team is at Saint Mark’s on this day, so why not make it a double? The Buccaneers sit at the top of the state’s softball hierarchy and have not lost to an in-state team this season. The Spartans have a lineup that can put runs on the board.

Newark Charter (5-7) vs. Ursuline, 4:15 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Archmere at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 8

Sussex Tech (12-1) vs. Padua, 3 p.m. at Brandywood Field

Ursuline at Caesar Rodney (6-7), 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Saint Mark’s at Sussex Central (12-2), 2 p.m.

Soccer

Monday, May 4

Padua (5-3-1) at Polytech (2-7-1), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

Mount Pleasant (4-4) at Saint Mark’s (6-0-2), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

Archmere (7-3) at Odessa (9-2-1), 4 p.m. A big day in girls soccer begins below the canal at Odessa. The Auks hit the road for the final time in the regular season against a Ducks team that has posted three consecutive shutouts. The Auks continue with their challenging schedule with a postseason run in mind.

Padua at Caravel (6-2-2), 6:15 p.m. Padua travels to Bear for the second Division I-Division II showdown of the day. The Pandas are coming off a big week that included three quality wins, while the Bucs bounced back against St. Andrew’s following a rare two-match losing streak.

Saint Mark’s at Newark Charter (5-4-1), 7 p.m. Finally, Saint Mark’s and Newark Charter battle under the lights. The Spartans begin a four-match road trip to end the regular season, all of which are tough opponents. The Spartans don’t score a ton, but they give up even less. Three of the Patriots’ losses and their tie came against state championship contenders.

Friday, May 8

Newark Charter at Archmere, 4 p.m.

Brandywine (6-4) at Ursuline (8-2-1), 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Monday, May 4

Padua (11-1) at Polytech (4-6), 4 p.m.

ESIAC championship at SS. Peter and Paul (8-4), 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5

Wilmington Charter (8-3) at Archmere (7-4), 3:45 p.m.

Saint Mark’s (3-7) at Hodgson (0-8), 4 p.m.

Wilmington Friends (7-5) at Ursuline (6-3), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

Christiana (2-8) vs. Padua, 4 p.m. at Chase Fieldhouse

Thursday, May 7

Saint Mark’s at Odessa (7-3), 4 p.m.

Ursuline at St. Andrew’s (6-5), 5 p.m.

Friday, May 8

Lower Merion (Pa.) at Archmere, 3:45 p.m.

Appoquinimink (3-7) at Saint Mark’s, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Ursuline at Tatnall (7-3), noon