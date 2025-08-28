Pope Leo XIV joins US bishops in mourning victims of Catholic school shooting

Pope Leo XIV joined his brother bishops and fellow Americans in the U.S. in expressing condolences following a deadly mass shooting that took place Aug. 27 at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis shortly after the start of the school day during an all-school Mass at the adjacent Annunciation Catholic Church.

In a telegram to Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state said the pontiff was “profoundly saddened to learn of the loss of life and injuries following the shooting that took place at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis, and he sends his heartfelt condolences and the assurance of spiritual closeness to all those affected by this terrible tragedy, especially the families now grieving the loss of a child.”

“While commending the souls of the deceased children to the love of Almighty God, His Holiness prays for the wounded as well as the first responders, medical personnel and clergy who are caring for them and their loved ones,” the telegram said. “At this extremely difficult time, the Holy Father imparts to the Annunciation Catholic School community, the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and the people of the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area, his apostolic blessing as a pledge of peace, fortitude and consolation in the Lord Jesus.”

The gunman shot from the outside of the church through windows at the Mass attendees killing two children, ages 8 and 10, according to Minneapolis police. Seventeen others were injured, including 14 children who are expected to survive their injuries. Three adults in their 80s were also injured.

In a statement, Archbishop Hebda said he was grateful for prayers and asked that they continue.

“I am so grateful for the many promises of prayers that have been coming in from the Holy Father, Pope Leo, and from so many from all around the globe, all praying for the families of Annunciation Parish and School and for all who were impacted by this morning’s senseless violence,” he said.

“I beg for the continued prayers of all of the priests and faithful of this Archdiocese, as well for the prayers of all men and women of good will, that the healing that only God can bring will be poured out on all those who were present at this morning’s Mass and particularly for the affected families who are only now beginning to comprehend the trauma they sustained,” he continued. “We lift up the souls of those who lost their lives to our loving God through the intercession of Our Lady, Queen of Peace.”

“My heart is broken as I think about students, teachers, clergy and parishioners and the horror they witnessed in a Church, a place where we should feel safe,” he said.

He noted that the shooting at Annunciation happened only a day after another shooting in South Minneapolis near Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, where one person was killed and six were injured.

The back-to-back shootings “increases the sadness about the pain and anger that is present in our communities,” he said. “We need an end to gun violence. Our community is rightfully outraged at such horrific acts of violence perpetrated against the vulnerable and innocent. They are far too commonplace. While we need to commit to working to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies, we also need to remind ourselves that we have a God of peace and of love, and that it is his love that we will need most as we strive to embrace those who are hurting so deeply.”

Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, vice-president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, also mourned the tragedy in a statement.

“As a Church, we are following the tragic news from Annunciation School in Minneapolis with heartbreaking sadness,” he said. “Whenever one part of the Body of Christ is wounded, we feel the pain as if it were our very own children. Let us all beg the Lord for the protection and healing of the entire Annunciation family.”

Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York wrote on X, “Once again we are shocked and horrified by the news of another senseless shooting, this time all the more disturbing because it happened at a Catholic church and school, which should always be sanctuaries of peace.”

“We mourn the two innocent children whose lives were cut short by this dreadful tragedy and hold in our intentions the seventeen wounded,” Cardinal Dolan said. “We join in compassionate solidarity with the countless families of the city of Minneapolis, Annunciation Catholic School, and beyond who have been touched by an unthinkable grief caused by mind numbing gun violence which has become all too common. We pray for an end to all violence in our hearts, in our communities, and in our world.”

Bishop Mark Eckman of Pittsburgh said in a statement he was “devastated” by the mass shooting at Annunciation, saying the violence had “shattered what should have been a holy moment of grace.”

“We hold close in prayer the students, families, teachers, parish community, and first responders,” he said, in part. “We ask the Lord to bring healing to the injured, eternal rest to those who have died, and consolation to all who mourn.”

Archbishop W. Shawn McKnight of Kansas City, Kansas, in a statement said his heart was heavy with grief.

“No parent should ever fear for the safety of their children at school, especially as they gather to encounter the Lord in the Holy Sacrament of the Mass. No child should ever have to carry such grief and fear. No teacher or staff member should ever fear for their lives as they go about the noble work of caring for God’s children,” he said.

“Sacred Scripture assures us that ‘The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, saves those whose spirit is crushed’ (Psalm 34:19). Christ himself has conquered sin, evil, and fear through the power of his Cross and Resurrection, and in him alone do we find our peace and security. May we respond to this tragedy today with prayer, solidarity, and the hope that only the Lord can give.”

Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez wrote in a post on X, “We are praying for our brothers and sisters in Minneapolis. We pray for those who died and those who were injured in this morning’s shooting at Annunciation Catholic School.”

Bishop David M. O’Connell of Trenton, New Jersey, chair of the USCCB’s Committee on Catholic Education called for prayers, saying, “There are no words sufficient to convey the depth of evil behind such a deliberate act of violence against innocent children. Nor can language fully express the sorrow and compassion that fill our hearts at this moment. These young students and their school community were gathered in prayer at Mass, marking the beginning of a new school year — a time meant for hope, not horror. It is simply unfathomable.”

He continued: “To the grieving families: We hold you close in prayer and love. To the students, teachers and staff of Annunciation: You are not alone. To the first responders and medical teams: We thank you for your courage and care. Once again, the Body of Christ has been pierced. And once again, we are called — as members of that Body — to bind up the wounds, to comfort the afflicted and to stand firm in faith. Evil will not have the final word. The light of Christ will shine through this darkness.”